TFT Set 9.5 Runeterra Reforged: Horizonbound Introduces Vanquishers Class

Riot Games is set to release the mid-set update for Teamfight Tactics (TFT) with Patch 13.18 on September 13th. This update, titled Runeterra Reforged: Horizonbound, brings exciting new additions to the game, including two new vertical traits called Bilgewater and Ixtal, as well as a new class known as Vanquishers.

According to Riot Games, the Vanquishers are the bane of frontliners, equipped with spells that can critically strike and dealing bonus true damage against enemies with 1600 Health or more. The class consists of two 4-cost units, Nilah and Xayah, who have specific abilities to tear through tanks and infiltrate the enemy’s backline. Players can recruit Vanquishers into their boards to counter tanky frontliners, making them a valuable addition to various team compositions.

The breakpoints for Vanquishers are set at 2/4/6, meaning players can achieve additional bonuses for their Vanquishers as they acquire more of them. To maximize the potential of Vanquishers, Riot Games suggests running 2 Vanquishers in vertical Ionia comps, adding an additional Vanquisher to Bilgewater comps or Noxus reroll comps to take down the enemy’s frontline.

Additionally, with the introduction of new traits for Darius, players can also opt for a slow roll powerhouse composition for Level 7 with 3 Noxus, 2 Vanquishers, 2 Freljord, 2 Bruisers, and 4 Slayers. This composition heavily relies on three-cost units and benefits from the Three’s A Crowd Augment and Titan’s Resolve item.

It’s worth noting that Aphelios does not belong to the Vanquishers class in this update, as he has embraced his love for guns, earning a spot among the Gunners.

The upcoming 4-cost units for the Vanquishers class, Nilah and Xayah, have exceptional abilities. Nilah attacks in an AoE, donning a shield, and gaining attack speed, while Xayah shreds her foes’ armor with razor-sharp feathers. Xayah’s new class, Vanquisher, increases her critical strike chance against tankier enemies.

Riot Games has not provided detailed information about the abilities of Jhin, Ashe, and Darius in this mid-set update, suggesting that their abilities remain unchanged.

Sources:

– Riot Games – Teamfight Tactics (TFT) Set 9.5 Runeterra Reforged: Horizonbound.

– Riot Games – Teamfight Tactics (TFT) Patch 13.18.