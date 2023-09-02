Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 Set to Release in Fall 2024

Paradox Interactive has officially announced that the highly anticipated game, Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2, is back in development. The studio has partnered with The Chinese Room, the developers behind Everybody’s Gone to the Rapture and Amnesia: A Machine for Pigs, to bring this game to life.

The announcement was made at PAX West, and it was revealed that Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 will have a gameplay reveal in January 2024, followed by a release date in the Fall of the same year. This news comes as a relief to fans who have been eagerly awaiting the sequel to the original game released back in 2004.

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 takes players to the dark underbelly of Seattle, where vampires, as Elder vampires, struggle for survival and supremacy. The game features a rich and immersive world filled with compelling characters, complex political relationships, and intense combat. Players will need to master their vampire abilities, stalk the city streets for prey to feed on, and always be mindful of their surroundings to avoid breaking the Masquerade, which is the law of secrecy that keeps vampire society hidden from humanity.

The original release date of Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 was set for Q1 2020, but development issues resulted in delays and changes in the development team. However, with this new partnership with The Chinese Room, it seems that the game is back on track.

For those who have pre-ordered the game, Paradox Interactive has also announced that refunds will be offered. This gesture demonstrates the studio’s commitment to providing a positive gaming experience for their fans.

Fans and gamers alike can look forward to the gameplay reveal of Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 in January 2024, where more details about this highly anticipated game will be unveiled.

