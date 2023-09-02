Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 Gets New Developer and Release Date

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2, the long-awaited sequel to the cult classic RPG, is set to release next fall after several years of delays. Paradox Interactive has chosen The Chinese Room, known for narrative-driven games like Dear Esther and Everybody’s Gone to the Rapture, to bring the game to completion.

Bloodlines 2 has faced numerous challenges since its initial announcement. The lead writer and creative director were both fired, and the developer, Hardsuit Labs, was removed from the project. The Chinese Room was brought in to take over development, and they have been working on the game since.

The Chinese Room’s involvement may come as a surprise, as they have primarily focused on narrative and atmosphere-heavy games. However, their ability to create rich and immersive environments aligns with Bloodlines 2’s appeal. The game is set in Seattle, and The Chinese Room has been able to reuse some assets from the previous developer while implementing their own unique gameplay mechanics and RPG systems.

One significant change is the protagonist. Bloodlines 2 was originally intended to feature a newly-turned “thin blood” vampire, but now the player will control an “Elder” vampire awakened from a long slumber. This character has been a vampire for centuries, adding a different dynamic to the game and allowing players to fully embrace their vampiric nature.

The Chinese Room aims to strike a balance between an established character and player choice. They want the protagonist to be aspirational, giving players the opportunity to roleplay and shape their character while still providing a rich and deep backstory.

After years of waiting, fans of the original game can look forward to the release of Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 next fall. The Chinese Room’s involvement brings a fresh perspective and their unique storytelling abilities to the game, making it an exciting prospect for both new and returning players.

