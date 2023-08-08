CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Valve Cracks Down on Monetization of Custom Games in Dota 2

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Aug 8, 2023
Valve has recently contacted creators of custom games in Dota 2, urging them to stop monetizing those modes. The company emphasized that the DOTA Workshop license is strictly non-commercial and that any selling of virtual items must be halted immediately.

This crackdown not only applies to player-made battle passes and subscriptions but also extends to third-party payment methods. Previously, Dota 2 allowed players to purchase in-game items using real-world money through platforms like Patreon and PayPal. However, Valve’s sudden enforcement of the non-commercial policy signifies a change in their approach.

Unlike other online games, not all games permit players to generate revenue from player-made modes. Valve’s intervention may be an attempt to avoid potential legal issues that could arise from unregulated monetization.

Valve’s revised policy aligns with Twitch’s recent efforts to address gambling-related concerns in games like Counter-Strike. The company’s previous stance on monetization was more lenient, resembling their approach in games such as Counter-Strike: Global Offensive and Team Fortress 2.

Creators have been given a deadline of August 17th to cease monetization in Dota 2 custom games. The requested action includes a halt to third-party payment methods, battle passes, subscriptions, items, currencies, and skins.

