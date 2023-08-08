Valve Cracks Down on Monetization of Custom Games in Dota 2

Valve has recently contacted creators of custom games in Dota 2, urging them to stop monetizing those modes. The company emphasized that the DOTA Workshop license is strictly non-commercial and that any selling of virtual items must be halted immediately.

This crackdown not only applies to player-made battle passes and subscriptions but also extends to third-party payment methods. Previously, Dota 2 allowed players to purchase in-game items using real-world money through platforms like Patreon and PayPal. However, Valve’s sudden enforcement of the non-commercial policy signifies a change in their approach.

Unlike other online games, not all games permit players to generate revenue from player-made modes. Valve’s intervention may be an attempt to avoid potential legal issues that could arise from unregulated monetization.

Valve’s revised policy aligns with Twitch’s recent efforts to address gambling-related concerns in games like Counter-Strike. The company’s previous stance on monetization was more lenient, resembling their approach in games such as Counter-Strike: Global Offensive and Team Fortress 2.

Creators have been given a deadline of August 17th to cease monetization in Dota 2 custom games. The requested action includes a halt to third-party payment methods, battle passes, subscriptions, items, currencies, and skins.