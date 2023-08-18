Valve celebrates 10-year anniversary of Dota 2 with free treasures

It has been a decade since Dota 2 was launched in July 2013, and Valve is marking the occasion by offering players the opportunity to earn commemorative treasures for free. From now until Thursday, September 7th, players will receive a commemorative treasure for every win, allowing them to collect a total of 13 treasures in the next three weeks.

The treasures contain a variety of items such as courier skins, full skin sets, persona bundles, immortal weapons, and announcer packs. Two of the treasures celebrate the two years Dota was in beta, while the rest are dedicated to each individual year of the game’s history.

Below is a list of the treasures and the corresponding years they represent:

– 2011: 10th Anniversary Dolfrat and Roshinante Courier

– 2012: 10th Anniversary The Alpine Stalker’s Set for Ursa

– 2013: 10th Anniversary Relic Sword for Wraith King

– 2014: 10th Anniversary Flimtail Courier

– 2015: 10th Anniversary Bindings of the Deep Magma for Earthshaker

– 2016: 10th Anniversary Staff of Gun-Yu for Monkey King

– 2017: 10th Anniversary Heaven-Piercing Pauldrons for Invoker

– 2018: 10th Anniversary Gabe Newell Chat Lines

– 2019: 10th Anniversary Hidden Vector for Void Spirit

– 2020: 10th Anniversary Aghanim’s Roshan

– 2021: 10th Anniversary Mirana Persona Bundle

– 2022: 10th Anniversary Shader Effect

– 2023: 10th Anniversary Tormentor

The community’s response to the celebration has been mixed. Some players are thrilled to have the chance to acquire previously elusive cosmetics for free. However, others feel that the celebration isn’t as grand as they were expecting for such a significant milestone in the game’s history, and believe Valve could have done more.

Regardless, most Dota 2 players agree that the commemorative treasures are a welcome addition, considering there was concern that no celebration would take place since a whole month had passed after the actual anniversary date.