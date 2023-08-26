– Valorant Patch 7.04 Preview: Agent Balances and Changes

Valorant Patch 7.04 is set to release with Episode 7 Act 2, bringing several agent balances and changes. The preview of the patch notes gives players an idea of what to expect in terms of buffs, nerfs, and adjustments to various agents’ abilities.

One of the notable changes is a nerf to Jett. She will now only have one Updraft instead of two. Her ultimate points will also increase from 7 to 8, her Cloudburst duration will decrease from 4.5 seconds to 2.5 seconds, and her Dash window will decrease from 12 seconds to 7.5 seconds. These changes aim to make Jett’s abilities more deliberate and reduce her overall mobility.

Astra will also undergo some balancing changes in Episode 7 Act 2. Her Nova Pulse startup time will be reduced from 1.25 to 1 second, her Gravity Well startup time will be increased from 0.6 to 1.25 seconds, and her Cosmic Divide will now completely block sounds from the other side.

Other agents like Skye, Breach, Brimstone, Fade, Gekko, Killjoy, Omen, Sova, and Viper will also receive minor balancing adjustments. These changes aim to improve game state clarity and provide players with more opportunities to make strategic plays.

In addition to agent balances, Patch 7.04 will also reduce the frequency and duration of large area of effect ultimates, decrease the HP of shootable utility, and increase ultimate points for certain abilities. These changes are meant to create a better pacing of round-defining abilities and give players clearer choices between high and low cost ultimates.

Overall, Patch 7.04 aims to bring more balance and clarity to Valorant’s gameplay. With the changes to agent abilities and the adjustments to utility, players can expect a more strategic and skill-based experience in Episode 7 Act 2.

