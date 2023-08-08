Tesla Appoints Vaibhav Taneja as New Chief Financial Officer

Vaibhav Taneja, an Indian-origin executive, has been announced as the new Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Tesla. Taneja, currently serving as the chief accounting officer of the company, will also take on the additional role of CFO. He is replacing Zachary Kirkhorn, who recently stepped down from the position.

Taneja joined Tesla in February 2017 as Assistant Corporate Controller. Prior to that, he had gained experience at SolarCity, a subsidiary of Tesla. Throughout his career spanning over 17 years, Taneja has worked in sectors such as technology, retail, and telecommunications.

Starting his career in 1999 as an Assistant Manager at PriceWaterhouseCoopers, Taneja spent almost 17 years with the company. He holds a degree in commerce from Delhi University.

In his new position as Tesla’s CFO, Taneja will play a crucial role in managing the company’s financial operations. His appointment underscores Tesla’s ongoing commitment to strengthening its leadership team and ensuring continued growth and success in the future.