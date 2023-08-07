UVeye: Transforming the Global Vehicle Inspection Industry with Deep Learning Computer Vision

UVeye, a deep learning computer vision startup, is revolutionizing the global vehicle inspection industry with its fast and accurate anomaly detection system. Co-founded by Amir Hever, UVeye’s technology is transforming inspection processes for both the automotive and security industries.

The inspiration for UVeye came when Hever and his brother, Ohad, observed a security guard inspecting their vehicle with a mirror at a sensitive facility in Israel. They realized that there had to be a better and safer way to scan for security threats under vehicles. As a result, they developed an underbody scanner using computer vision and deep learning algorithms that could detect any modifications to the undercarriage and flag potential threats.

UVeye’s technology combines proprietary algorithms, cloud architecture, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and sensor fusion technologies. By analyzing semantic segmentation and learning visual patterns, such as rust, leaks, differences in texture, color, or size, the system can detect anomalies. It can even identify subtle damages like dents on body panels or issues with tires and other exterior areas of the car.

Initially deployed at high-security facilities worldwide, including airports, seaports, banks, military bases, and checkpoints, UVeye’s technology quickly demonstrated its benefits. Guards no longer needed to manually search for bombs, weapons, or drugs under vehicles. What sets UVeye apart from others in the market is its automatic detection features, which do not require a reference image or prior knowledge of the vehicle being inspected. Instead, the system creates a unique fingerprint for each vehicle, allowing it to flag suspicious cars based on various parameters in the undercarriage.

Expanding beyond security applications, UVeye also developed systems for inspecting vehicles for safety and mechanical issues. This includes a tire inspection system, an outer body inspection system, and an interior scanning system. Together, these systems provide a comprehensive automatic vehicle condition report, detecting issues such as broken or missing parts, leaks, rust, and more. The data collected from these scans can be used for trend analysis, vehicle history, evidence, and merchandising.

With the successful completion of a Series D funding round, UVeye is ready to scale its operations and meet the growing demand for its innovative technology. The company has already installed hundreds of its systems at dealerships, auctions, and fleet stations globally. UVeye’s advanced AI and computer vision technology are transforming the vehicle inspection industry, offering faster, more accurate, and transparent inspection processes.