The Role of AI Platforms in Data Centers

Data centers play a crucial role in businesses worldwide, but many struggle to make actionable decisions from the vast amount of collected data. Artificial intelligence (AI) platforms offer a solution to this problem. These platforms efficiently process various types of data, such as video and sensor data, to provide valuable insights. For businesses with a large amount of data but limited means of utilizing it effectively, AI platforms can be a game-changer.

The first step in harnessing the power of AI is identifying the suitable AI function for specific business needs. There are two broad categories of AI: machine learning (ML) and deep learning (DL). ML is effective for processing large workloads and works well with substantial data pools. On the other hand, DL mimics the human thought process and utilizes neural networks, which require GPU-powered systems for effective training of AI models.

Choosing the right storage solution and integrating it properly is essential for effective AI implementation. Pre-packaged storage products that combine popular AI software and hardware components can be appealing as they reduce barriers to AI storage adoption. However, these packages often come with a significant price tag. Therefore, selecting the most fitting AI data storage platform is crucial to avoid costly mistakes.

To make well-informed purchasing decisions, organizations should engage with vendors and request demonstrations and evaluations of prospective systems. This enables businesses to determine the most suitable AI storage solution for their specific needs.

In conclusion, AI platforms have the potential to unlock the full potential of data collected by businesses. By selecting the appropriate AI function, implementing the right storage solution, and making informed purchasing decisions, businesses can future-proof their investments and drive digital transformation.