Utilizing Artificial Intelligence to Enhance School Safety Against Shootings

Utah-based company AEGIX has partnered with ZeroEyes to incorporate artificial intelligence (AI) in the fight against school shootings. The collaboration combines AEGIX’s resources with ZeroEyes’ AI-powered video analytics platform, which has been designated as part of the Department of Homeland Security SAFETY Act.

AEGIX, having recently secured a $3 million contract from the Utah State Board of Education, aims to introduce this technology to more school districts across the state. ZeroEyes’ system utilizes digital security cameras to proactively detect the presence of firearms and alert schools and first responders before any shots are fired.

This collaboration forms an integral part of a Comprehensive Incident Response Framework, which focuses on enhancing school safety and security measures. AEGIX is already working with numerous school districts and law enforcement agencies in Utah, and plans to present the ZeroEyes technology to all school districts in the state.

Under this partnership, interested school districts will acquire the software from AEGIX and receive support from ZeroEyes with onboarding, training, installation, and ongoing assistance. The integration of ZeroEyes’ AI gun detection and situational awareness software into AEGIX’s active incident management platform will enable individuals to notify others of a crisis and facilitate real-time communication between victims and first responders.

The objective of this collaboration is to reduce response times and enhance the level of protection provided to students and staff during emergencies. By leveraging AI technology, AEGIX and ZeroEyes aim to offer a more proactive approach to school safety, preventing potential incidents before they escalate.