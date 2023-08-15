Samsung Considering Return to Exynos Processors for Galaxy S24 Line

Rumors are circulating that Samsung is contemplating a return to its previous method of selecting application processors for the upcoming Galaxy S24 flagship series in different markets. Similar to previous years, the U.S. and China may see the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset powering the Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, and Galaxy S24 Ultra. For other regions, Samsung is likely to opt for its own Exynos 2400 SoC.

The reason behind this potential change could be driven by financial considerations. Tipster Digital Chat Station, known for accurate leaks, shared on Chinese social media that Qualcomm plans to charge more for each Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset compared to the previous Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipsets. By utilizing the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipsets across all Galaxy S23 units, Samsung lost its pricing leverage with Qualcomm. However, if Samsung were to introduce its own Exynos 2400 SoC for most Galaxy S24 models, the company could potentially increase the RAM on the flagship devices, raise the minimum storage to 256GB, maintain the existing price range, and still generate profit.

Early rumors suggest that the base versions of the Galaxy S24, S24+, and S24 Ultra may feature 12GB of RAM, a significant increase compared to the 8GB found in the basic models of the 2023 flagship line. Additionally, the Galaxy S24 Ultra could offer up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. While Samsung’s Exynos 2400 may lag behind the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 in benchmark scores, it remains competitively powerful.

To combat the higher cost of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, some phone manufacturers may consider using the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 or even switching to MediaTek’s Dimensity 9300 SoC, manufactured using the same process as the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. However, concerns exist about the Dimensity 9300’s efficiency compared to Qualcomm’s offering.

Samsung may not have the option to use the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 again and could potentially save costs by equipping its 2024 flagship series with its own Exynos 2400 chipset. The company may be cautious about its fan base’s response in markets outside the U.S. and China if it decides to adopt the Exynos 2400 in those regions.

In terms of processor options for the Galaxy S24 series, Samsung is faced with several choices. It could pay the higher price for Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipsets, but this would likely result in increased costs and potential compromises. Alternatively, it could use the cheaper Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset or MediaTek’s Dimensity 9300, although neither option is ideal. Ultimately, the most likely solution for Samsung would be to employ its own Exynos 2400 chipset for most markets while reserving the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for the U.S. and China.