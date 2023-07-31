Getting Started with Chat-GPT: A Brief Guide

Since its release in November, Chat-GPT has gained widespread attention from the media. However, a recent survey revealed that over 80% of respondents have not yet tried Chat-GPT. If you are curious but hesitant to explore this new technology, here is a quick and free way to get started.

Chat-GPT, along with Bing and Bard, is one of the most well-known chatbots. Microsoft is involved in the development of Chat-GPT and Bing, while Bard is operated by Google. Each chatbot comes with its own features and limitations, so it’s important to choose the right one for your needs.

Here’s a step-by-step guide to help you navigate Chat-GPT:

1. Set realistic expectations: While chatbots can be helpful, it’s important to understand that they don’t possess human emotions or empathy. They generate responses based on patterns learned from large amounts of text. Occasionally, this may result in convincing yet fictional answers. Be aware of this when interacting with Chat-GPT.

2. Understand the technology: Knowing how Chat-GPT works can enhance your experience. Chat-GPT, Bing, and Bard are trained on different datasets and have unique functionalities. Research and compare them to select the most suitable chatbot for your requirements.

3. Choose the right chatbot: Chat-GPT requires registration with an email address or phone number. Bing can only be used in Microsoft’s Edge browser, while Bard utilizes Google’s search capabilities. Another option is Perplexity.ai, which offers a user-friendly interface and app powered by Open AI technology. It also provides source citations for each answer.

4. Interact with the chatbot: To get the best responses from the chatbot, be clear and detailed in your prompts. If the initial answer doesn’t meet your needs, you can refine your request or ask for further clarification. Remember that chatbots are not capable of physically performing tasks.

While chatbots like Chat-GPT can be useful for tasks like summarizing documents, solving formulas, or providing stories, it’s crucial to temper your expectations and understand the limitations of the technology. Start exploring and discover how these chatbots can assist you.