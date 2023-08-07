Artificial Intelligence Shows Promise in Detecting and Managing Diabetes in Older Adults

Although the onset of diabetes is typically seen in adults under 65, older adults are not immune to the disease. In fact, the prevalence of diabetes among seniors has more than doubled in the past 35 years, with approximately 33% of seniors now affected. Managing diabetes in older adults can be challenging, but recent advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) offer potential solutions.

Researchers at Emory University have developed an AI model that uses X-ray images to accurately predict warning signs for diabetes. The model was trained on a vast dataset of 270,000 X-rays from approximately 160,000 patients. Despite X-rays not being commonly used for diabetes diagnosis, the AI model was able to identify connections between the location of fatty tissues and disease risk. This breakthrough could serve as an early detection tool and enable timely intervention.

The researchers are currently working on further testing the model and integrating it into electronic health record systems. Once implemented, the AI system could alert physicians and caregivers of potential diabetes risks, allowing for proactive measures to be taken.

Managing diabetes in long-term care settings can be particularly challenging due to the side effects of certain treatments. For example, a high rate of hypoglycemia is a concern. Additionally, many older adults who are overtreated for diabetes do not have their medications appropriately adjusted. However, there are promising new treatments like SGLT2Is, as well as emerging solutions such as kombucha tea, which have shown potential in effectively lowering blood glucose levels.

Artificial intelligence has the potential to revolutionize diabetes management in older adults. By leveraging AI technology, healthcare professionals can benefit from early detection and accurate risk assessment, leading to better overall care and improved outcomes for seniors with diabetes.