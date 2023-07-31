Exploring AI to Identify Endangered Bees in the Wild

There are over 20 species of bumblebees in the British Isles, and unfortunately, some of these species have become extinct since World War II, while others remain at risk. In an effort to aid conservation efforts, researchers are now turning to artificial intelligence (AI) to automatically identify and protect endangered bees in the wild.

The task at hand involves teaching a computer system to recognize the distinct buzzes produced by each bee species. To achieve this, researchers are recording the buzzing sounds and providing detailed information about the corresponding bee. One area where this research is taking place is the Ring of Brodgar in Orkney, which is known for its abundance of wildflower meadows and is home to various bee species, including the rare great yellow bumblebee.

Alixandra Prybyla and Eva Nelson from the University of Edinburgh are capturing bees in this area and recording their buzzing sounds. They compare the body of a bee to a small musical instrument, as the vibrations it creates while flying result in a unique sound. Through sound frequencies, researchers can distinguish between different bee species, and some characteristics can only be identified using scientific instruments.

The use of AI in this research saves significant time, as manually analyzing all the possibilities would be incredibly time-consuming. By programming an algorithm and inputting data such as bee sounds, environmental conditions, and physical characteristics, the computer system learns to recognize and classify different species.

The ultimate goal is to establish a comprehensive database that links specific sounds with corresponding bee details. This would be invaluable for future acoustic monitoring using microphones placed in bee habitats. The technology has the potential to expedite conservation interventions by quickly identifying any concerning changes in bee populations or behavior.

Through the application of AI, researchers hope to contribute to the conservation of endangered bees and protect their dwindling populations.