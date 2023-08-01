Quantifying Entanglement with Deep-Learning AI Technology

An international team of physicists has discovered that deep-learning AI technology can accurately measure the amount of entanglement in a given system. Previous research has revealed that the “quantumness” of a system can be described by a single numerical value. However, directly measuring entanglement poses challenges as it destroys the quantum state. To address this issue, the team developed a new approach using deep-learning neural networks.

The researchers trained an AI application to analyze entangled quantum states using generated data from another system. The AI app used this data to estimate the degree of entanglement in the system, improving its precision with each iteration. By training the AI on simulated data, the team found error rates 10 times lower than traditional methods of estimation. Real-world experiments also produced similar improvements.

The traditional method for measuring entanglement, known as quantum tomography, involves creating multiple copies of a state and measuring each copy. This process requires substantial computational resources. In contrast, the AI-based approach offers a more efficient and accurate alternative by leveraging deep-learning techniques.

This research represents a significant breakthrough in quantifying entanglement using AI technology, providing a valuable tool for designing and understanding quantum systems. Moreover, it showcases the potential of deep-learning neural networks in quantum physics research. Future studies could explore the application of AI in other areas of quantum physics and related fields.