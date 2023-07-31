Climate Smart Shrimp Program: Restoring Mangroves and Supporting Coastal Communities

Shrimp aquaculture has experienced remarkable growth over the past 40 years, with production increasing from 74,000 metric tons in 1980 to 7.4 million metric tons in 2020. However, this expansion has come at the cost of critical coastal ecosystems, particularly mangroves. Despite a decrease in deforestation rates in recent years, a significant portion of global mangroves have been lost. To tackle this problem, Conservation International (CI) has developed the Climate Smart Shrimp (CSS) program.

The CSS program aims to support the livelihoods of coastal communities, enhance food security, and improve coastal resilience to climate change while simultaneously restoring mangroves. The program allows small- and medium-sized farmers to engage in sustainable shrimp production on a portion of their farm, in exchange for undertaking mangrove restoration on the remaining area.

In collaboration with Thinking Machines, Arizona State University, and Konservasi Indonesia, CI employed machine learning and earth observation data to identify and classify aquaculture farms in Indonesia and the Philippines that utilize extensive production methods. By combining this information with data on sea level rise, flood risk, infrastructure access, historical mangrove cover, and other factors, suitable sites for the CSS program were identified. This approach has facilitated the engagement of farmers, industry, communities, and attracted investments to scale up the CSS program.

The main outcome of this project is a web-map tool that analyzes the suitability of aquaculture sites based on specific criteria. This tool helps identify areas suitable for mangrove restoration and shrimp aquaculture intensification, contributing to food security, supporting local livelihoods, and promoting the expansion of forest cover. With some adjustments, this tool could potentially be adapted for various coastal and terrestrial restoration efforts.

The development of this site assessment tool has significantly aided in the identification and evaluation of potential CSS sites across Indonesia and the Philippines. Additionally, CI has been piloting CSS projects in Ecuador to demonstrate its viability in different production systems, management approaches, and geographical locations.

Thanks to the support of the Innovation Grants Program, the site assessment tool enables CI and its partners to implement the CSS program more efficiently and effectively, benefiting the livelihoods of coastal communities and their climate adaptation and resilience efforts.