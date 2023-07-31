Maitland City Council Utilizes AI Technology for Road Maintenance

Maitland City Council has embraced artificial intelligence (AI) technology to determine areas that require road maintenance. To conduct a Road Asset Condition Assessment Survey (RACAS) across the entire road network in the region, the council has partnered with engineering firm Shepherd.

The RACAS survey employs cameras that capture high-definition images every 10 meters, along with GPS and roughness data, to assess the condition of both sealed and unsealed roads. This information is then electronically analyzed by AI software, which automatically logs road defects and provides a condition rating for the pavement.

The primary objective of collecting this data is to help the council identify when and where road maintenance is needed. The council aims to ensure safe and accessible roads for the community both presently and in the future. The AI technology employed in this survey is specifically designed for local government road managers, enabling them to accurately and efficiently record high-priority safety defects. By eliminating guesswork in planning future maintenance projects, the council can effectively invest in local transport infrastructure.

The survey data will be accessible on an online mapping platform, allowing the council and the public to view the condition of all roads owned and maintained by the council. During the survey period, the vehicle conducting the survey will travel at the same speed as normal traffic, minimizing disruptions for residents and motorists. The survey is estimated to take around a month to complete.

This endeavor follows Maitland City Council’s recent adoption of new technology to tackle abandoned and illegally parked cars. The council has installed a two-camera system called AeroRanger on council vehicles, enabling rangers to automatically register and monitor car number plates as they drive past. This technology forms a part of the Smart Abandoned Vehicle and Parking Management Program (SAVPMP) being implemented in the region.