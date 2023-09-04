Tiny Code Reader: A Compact Camera Board for QR Code Decoding

Useful Sensors, a company specializing in devices with integrated machine learning capabilities, has released the Tiny Code Reader as the follow-up to its Person Sensor. Designed specifically for decoding 2D QR codes, the Tiny Code Reader is a small and affordable hardware module that offers a simple way to provision a system or provide input in the absence of a keyboard.

The Tiny Code Reader features an image sensor and a microcontroller on a single board, making it easy to integrate into products. This compact board is powered by the Raspberry Pi RP2040 microcontroller and uses a custom tinyML QR code-decoding model. It takes a privacy-centric approach to QR code decoding by processing the data on-board and sending the decoded QR code data to a host through an I2C connection.

The Tiny Code Reader is designed with convenience in mind. It features a Qwiic/STEMMA QT-compatible connector for easy integration and supports bitrates up to 400k baud. The board also includes unpopulated 0.1″ pin headers that can be snapped off to reduce the footprint if not required. While there is no illumination on-board, the absence of an infrared filter means the target QR code can be lit up with visible or infrared light.

To use the Tiny Code Reader, simply power it on and place a QR code about 15 centimeters in front of the camera. The LED on the front of the board will rapidly flash blue and turn green when the QR code is detected. The decoded data consists of a 16-bit unsigned integer representing the length of the QR code content, followed by the content itself in a 254-byte array.

In the interest of privacy, the Tiny Code Reader restricts access to the raw image data, only providing metadata derived from each frame. While this may impose some limitations on developers, it ensures the security of the device. Firmware flashing and model updates are not supported to prevent unauthorized changes to the sensor’s behavior.

For further information and code examples, visit Useful Sensors’ GitHub repository. The Tiny Code Reader is available for purchase on Adafruit for $7, with a maximum limit of two units per customer.

Sources: Useful Sensors, Adafruit