The Inflation Reduction Act Expands Tax Credit for Used Electric Cars

The Inflation Reduction Act has brought a significant change to the tax credit for used electric cars. Previously, buyers could receive up to $4,000 in credits for used electric vehicles (EVs), plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs), and fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs) sold for under $25,000. However, used Tesla models were initially not included on the Internal Revenue Service’s (IRS) qualification list.

In a recent update, it appears that used Teslas are now eligible for the $4,000 used EV tax credit. The IRS made a change to its website on August 3, 2023, directing users to the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) website, which now lists all Tesla vehicles as candidates for the tax credit. This indicates a possible shift in the IRS’ qualification procedures.

While the update does not explicitly state that used Teslas qualify for the credit, the evidence suggests that they do. However, further confirmation is needed from both the IRS and Tesla. It is expected that many early Model S sedans will be eligible, but the availability of sub-$25,000 Tesla Model 3s is limited.

To determine eligibility for other makes and models, buyers should refer to the provided list. To claim the credit, individuals must have an annual income of under $75,000, while the head of household can earn up to $112,500, and joint filers up to $150,000. The vehicle must be purchased from a dealership with a price under $25,000, and it must be at least two years old. For plug-in hybrid vehicles, a battery capacity of at least 7kWh is required. It is worth noting that if the vehicle costs $13,333 or less, the tax credit only covers 30% of the price, and the previous owner must not have already claimed the used EV tax credit.