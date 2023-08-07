Used Car Prices in the UK Continue to Rise

Used car prices in the UK have increased for the 40th consecutive month in July, according to the Auto Trader Retail Price Index. The average price of a second-hand car rose by 2.4% to £17,920, although the rate of increase was slower compared to June.

The latest data shows that used cars are now over £4,000 more expensive than they were in April 2020. The supply constraints in the market have had the biggest impact on the 3-5-year-old sales segment, which saw a decline of 15% in the second quarter of this year.

However, cars less than a year old are experiencing an increase in supply by over 50% compared to last year. Within the 1-3-year-old category, an increasing share of electric vehicles has resulted in a 2.8% year-on-year drop in prices due to a surplus in supply.

Despite some skepticism, the sustained growth in used car prices is attributed to high customer demand and lower supply levels. Richard Walker, Auto Trader’s director of data and insight, emphasized the current market dynamics and indicated that there are no signs of a slowdown.

However, it is important to closely monitor the data as used car supply continues to improve and concerns over the economy and potential interest rate increases persist. The data available for August suggests a positive outlook for the market in the coming month.