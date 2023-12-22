Calculating Your Financial Freedom Number for a Secure Retirement

A recent survey conducted by Bankrate revealed that a majority of working Americans feel they are falling behind on their retirement savings. The thought of how much money is needed in order to retire comfortably can be overwhelming. However, there is a simple formula that can help you determine your financial freedom number and strategically save for retirement.

According to the FIRE (financial independence, retire early) movement, you should aim to have 25 times your annual expenses in investments. To calculate this more accurately, start by adding up your total monthly expenses in five key budgeting categories: food, transportation, housing, utilities, and health. Once you have your monthly expenses, multiply that number by 12 to get your annual amount, and then multiply it by 25 to determine your “FIRE number.”

The idea behind this number is that if you withdraw only 4% of your total investments each year, your money should last throughout your lifetime. This assumes that your investments continue to grow through compound interest, dividends, or overall value appreciation.

When faced with this formula, people generally have one of three reactions. Some immediately feel that a FIRE number of 25 times their yearly expenses is unattainable. Others may question the validity of the 4% rule, overanalyzing potential flaws and obstacles. However, the most encouraging response is when individuals recognize the difficulty of achieving their FIRE number but actively seek ways to inch closer to it.

One of the easiest ways to start is by paying off debt and streamlining your daily expenses. Taking a more essentialist approach to life and eliminating debts such as student loans, car loans, and credit card debt can significantly impact your overall FIRE number. For example, paying off a mortgage can shave off hundreds of thousands of dollars from your target amount.

While achieving a FIRE number may not mean complete retirement for everyone, even investing a portion of your target amount can bring about positive changes in your quality of life. It may enable you to pursue travel opportunities or engage in hobbies that bring you joy outside of work.

Taking small steps towards investing your FIRE number can potentially shorten the time it takes to reach a comfortable retirement. By understanding your financial freedom number and making strategic financial decisions, you can pave the way to a secure and fulfilling retirement.