US Government’s Plan to Reduce Greenhouse Gas Emissions from Cars Met with Skepticism

The US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced new emission limits in April as part of the government’s plan to combat climate change. The plan requires that 67% of new vehicle sales be electric by 2032 in order to meet the limits. However, the auto industry views this pace as unrealistic.

Critics argue that even if the industry meets the recommended sales levels of electric vehicles (EVs), the reduction in pollution may be less significant than expected. It is estimated that over 80% of vehicles on US roads will still run on gasoline or diesel.

Environmental groups believe that the EPA’s plan falls short in reducing emissions. Scientists warn that levels of carbon dioxide and methane in the atmosphere continue to rise, contributing to extreme weather conditions. To meet the goals of the Paris Agreement, which aims to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels, the share of new electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles sold would need to reach 67% by 2030. However, the EPA’s projection suggests a lower rate of 60%.

The EPA defends its proposal, claiming that CO2 emissions from cars will decrease by 47% by 2055 with a gradual phase-out of gasoline and diesel vehicles. However, transportation remains the largest source of pollution in the US, accounting for 29% of greenhouse gas emissions. The EPA also proposes reductions from heavy-duty trucks, power plants, and the oil and gas industry.

Critics argue that the EPA underestimates the challenges of increasing EV production, such as the costs of battery production and the lack of a comprehensive charging network. Additionally, studies show that electric vehicles can significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions depending on the source of electricity production.

The EPA will consider feedback before finalizing the regulation in March 2024. The auto industry, represented by the Alliance for Automotive Innovation, argues that the EPA’s standards are unrealistic and cannot be met within the proposed timeframe. They believe that car manufacturers should prioritize the production of EVs over fuel-efficient technology for combustion engines.