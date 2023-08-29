Understanding the Silent Barker Mission: Tracking Objects in Geosynchronous Orbit

The National Reconnaissance Office (NRO) is breaking with tradition and providing more transparency about its missions. The next launch, called the Silent Barker mission, aims to track and monitor objects in geosynchronous orbit. With the increasing congestion and competition in space, the NRO believes it is important to share information about its capabilities.

Multiple satellites from the NRO will be mounted on top of a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket for liftoff from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. These satellites will be deployed into geosynchronous orbit, which is approximately 22,000 miles above the equator. In this orbit, a satellite maintains a constant view of a specific geographic region since it completes one lap around Earth at the same rate as the planet’s rotation.

Geosynchronous orbit is a popular location for communication satellites, weather observatories, and early missile attack detection platforms. The mission is crucial in tracking potential threats to multibillion-dollar assets owned by the US Space Force and the NRO that are already in geosynchronous orbit.

The Silent Barker mission, partnered between the NRO and the Space Force, will provide continuous tracking and monitoring of objects in geosynchronous orbit. This capability is particularly important as there have been instances of Russian satellites approaching US spy satellites in low-Earth orbit and suspicious activities near commercial communications satellites. The mission aims to protect US military satellites from physical or cyberattacks.

The US military already has its own satellites capable of approaching objects in geosynchronous orbit through the Geosynchronous Space Situational Awareness Program. However, the Silent Barker mission will further enhance their capabilities.

Overall, this mission represents the NRO’s commitment to maintaining security in space and safeguarding national assets. Through increased transparency, the agency aims to inform the public about its efforts to monitor and protect critical infrastructure in geosynchronous orbit.

