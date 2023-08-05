The US Space Force Prioritizes Monitoring China’s Space Capabilities

The US Space Force has dedicated 50% of its intelligence operations to monitoring China’s advancements in space capabilities. Major General Gregory Gagnon, the deputy chief of space operations for intelligence, has revealed that Russian efforts make up about 25% of their focus, while the remaining 25% is allocated to understanding the rest of the world and the commercial sector. Currently, the Space Force has more than 1,500 intelligence professionals assigned to these efforts.

Key to the Space Force’s intelligence operations is the National Space Intelligence Center (NSIC), also known as Delta 18, which was established in June 2022. The NSIC has played a crucial role in understanding the threats posed by China, Russia, and the commercial sector as a whole.

China has become a significant focus due to its rapid growth in space capabilities. Over a few years, China has doubled its number of satellites from 400 to nearly 800. Major General Gagnon highlighted China’s “space weaponry” arsenal, which includes destructive missiles, lasers, jammers, and a substantial satellite network. China’s emphasis on remote sensing, particularly intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance capabilities, has greatly enhanced their joint forces.

Keeping up with advancements made by adversaries is a challenge for the Space Force. Major General Gagnon emphasized the importance of utilizing the growing commercial remote sensing industry to stay informed about developments on Earth and in space. Both the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency and the National Reconnaissance Office are already leveraging commercial remote sensing satellites for the US government. Major General Gagnon also expressed enthusiasm for satellite-to-satellite imagery capabilities provided by certain companies, which ensure transparency regarding other nations’ satellite activities.

In conclusion, the US Space Force’s intelligence efforts primarily revolve around monitoring China’s space capabilities, with Russia and the rest of the world also being significant areas of concern. The growing commercial remote sensing industry plays a crucial role in keeping the Space Force informed about global developments.