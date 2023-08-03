The US Rejects Mexico’s Request for Joint Research on the Health Impact of GM Corn

The United States has turned down Mexico’s plea to collaborate on joint scientific research to study the health effects of genetically-modified (GM) corn, sparking concerns about a potential trade dispute. Mexico has been urging the US to engage in scientific studies, especially regarding its intentions to restrict the use of GM corn. As a significant importer of GM yellow corn from the US for livestock feed, Mexico purchases around $5 billion worth of corn annually. However, the US has rejected this proposal, stating that it will not participate in new scientific research with Mexico.

Mexican Deputy Agriculture Minister Victor Suarez expressed disappointment over the US’s decision, claiming that the US refused to set a timeline for coordinated studies on the impact of GM corn on human and animal health. He criticized the US’s refusal, attributing it to ideology rather than scientific reasoning. In response, the US Department of Agriculture reaffirmed Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack’s previous statements, highlighting fundamental disagreements with Mexico’s biotechnology stance.

Mexico aims to prohibit the consumption of GM corn in human food, especially in the production of the staple tortilla made primarily from white corn. The country argues that GM corn poses risks to native corn varieties and may have detrimental health effects. The US argues that Mexico’s plan lacks scientific foundation and will harm US farmers.

In June, the US requested trade dispute settlement consultations with Mexico under the US-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), which are currently ongoing. If a resolution is not reached by August 16, the US can call for a dispute settlement panel to arbitrate the case. Canada is also involved in these consultations.

Mexico’s Deputy Agriculture Minister stated that if a panel is established, Mexico is prepared to defend its stance. He argued that the US lacks evidence to support its claims and asserted that Mexico’s policy does not negatively impact US trade. Additionally, he noted that by the end of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador’s term in 2024, Mexico’s domestic corn production could replace approximately 10% to 15% of its foreign corn purchases.

As part of its effort to support domestic producers, the Mexican government plans to purchase 1.5 million metric tons of white corn from Sinaloa state at a fixed price. This initiative aims to distinguish Mexican white corn’s value from the commodity price of yellow corn on the Chicago grains exchange.