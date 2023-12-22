US Oil Production Set to Soar in 2024, Challenging Saudi Arabia’s Control over Crude Prices

US oil production is on track to reach new heights in 2024, creating additional challenges for Saudi Arabia to regain control over crude prices. Industry analysts at Rapidan Energy predict that US output will average 13.3 million barrels per day next year, surpassing the previous record of 13.2 million barrels reached in September 2023. This surge in production coincides with Exxon Mobil and Chevron’s plans to increase their capital expenditure budgets for 2024, as they continue to invest in the Permian Basin, the central hub of the shale boom.

While the United States experiences a boom in oil production, countries in the OPEC+ alliance, particularly Saudi Arabia and Russia, have implemented output cuts in an attempt to lift oil prices. However, the record-breaking supply from the US has placed pressure on Saudi Arabia to consider a different approach. There are concerns that the Saudis may resort to flooding the oil market with an excessive amount of supply, similar to what happened in 2014. During that period, Riyadh aimed to drive out US producers by drastically reducing prices and making production less profitable.

Some experts believe that OPEC’s current strategy is fragile. Doug King, chief investment officer of the Merchant Commodity Fund, argues that a more logical plan for OPEC would involve saturating the market with an abundance of supply to suppress prices. However, Rapidan Energy disagrees with this viewpoint. Bob McNally, president of Rapidan Energy, stated that they do not anticipate OPEC+ flooding the market to stifle US shale growth, adding that ministers remain optimistic about supply-demand fundamentals supporting prices.

Although there are differing opinions on the matter, the significant growth in US oil production is undeniable. Exxon and Chevron’s increased spending, alongside their merger activities with top shale producers, underline the prominence of the Permian Basin as the driving force behind this growth. Nevertheless, this booming production signifies a shift in the landscape of the American energy industry. While in the past, oil companies would reinvest a substantial portion of their cash into drilling more oil, they now prioritize returning value to shareholders through buybacks and dividends. Consequently, US shale production may not pose the biggest long-term risk to OPEC, as they are more concerned about inadequate investment in the global oil supply.