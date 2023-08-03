ExxonMobil Explores Potential Partnerships in Lithium Mining

After ExxonMobil announced its foray into lithium mining, potential customers have started to emerge. Reports suggest that the company is currently in negotiations with major automakers such as Tesla, Ford, and Volkswagen, among others, to supply them with lithium. However, these talks are still in the early stages and have not been confirmed by any of the parties involved.

In addition to automakers, ExxonMobil has reportedly engaged in discussions with battery manufacturers SK On and Samsung SDI, as well as lithium producer Albemarle. These negotiations point to Exxon’s increasing interest in the lithium business, as reported by Bloomberg.

ExxonMobil acquired drilling rights for an area of approximately 48.5 hectares in southern Arkansas, where lithium-bearing brine can be extracted. While the company has conducted initial test drilling on a small scale, a decision about mining operations is yet to be made. Interestingly, ExxonMobil is considering the possibility of partnering with Albemarle for this venture.

The CEO of ExxonMobil, Darren Woods, has previously emphasized the natural synergy between lithium production and oil and gas mining. He explained that extracting lithium from brine aligns with the company’s existing refining, chemical, and upstream operations.

By entering the lithium mining industry, ExxonMobil aims to diversify its energy portfolio and tap into the growing demand for electric vehicles and energy storage. This strategic move highlights the company’s recognition of the evolving landscape in the energy sector and the need to explore alternative sources of revenue.