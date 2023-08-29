U.S. to Launch Secret Object-Tracking Satellites for National Reconnaissance Office Mission

On Tuesday, the United States plans to launch highly secret object-tracking satellites into geosynchronous orbit as part of the Space Force/NRO SILENTBARKER/NROL-107 mission. The launch will use United Launch Alliance’s Atlas 5 rocket. The National Reconnaissance Office (NRO) typically carries out classified missions, as it operates the Defense Department’s spy satellites. However, to deter adversaries, the Pentagon has decided to be more transparent and open about its missions.

Lt. Gen. Michael Guetlein, who leads Space Systems Command, emphasized that disclosing some capabilities is part of the deterrence strategy. The U.S. wants its competitors to be aware that it has eyes in GEO (geosynchronous orbit) and can observe activities happening there. NRO Director Chris Scolese explained that this mission aims to showcase the U.S.’s capabilities beyond national security interests.

While the exact number of payloads on this launch remains undisclosed, there will be multiple payloads involved. The SILENTBARKER mission is expected to have two launches, with full operational capability achieved in 2026. These satellites will provide unprecedented coverage of the GEO belt, allowing the U.S. to monitor the intentions and activities of other countries in this region. This enhanced situational awareness will help identify potential threats to high-value assets and enable prompt response measures.

The program, dubbed SILENTBARKER, acts as a watchdog for the Space Force and NRO, providing a comprehensive understanding of activities in GEO. The U.S. also aims to have the ability for dynamic space operations, allowing satellites to move more freely in space. SILENTBARKER will provide the necessary indications and warnings to inform decisions regarding maneuvers and asset repositioning.

Following the SILENTBARKER mission, there will be one more National Security Space Launch Atlas 5 launch. United Launch Alliance plans to introduce its new heavy-lift rocket, Vulcan, by the end of the year to replace Atlas 5. Vulcan is expected to provide additional capabilities compared to its predecessor.

Sources:

– Source Article