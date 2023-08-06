US Government’s Plan to Cut Greenhouse Gas Emissions from Passenger Vehicles Faces Skepticism

The US government’s efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from passenger vehicles by implementing strict emissions limits are being met with doubt regarding their feasibility and effectiveness. In April, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced these emissions limits as a measure to combat climate change, suggesting that the industry could meet them if 67% of new vehicle sales are electric by 2032. However, the auto industry finds this goal unrealistic.

Environmental groups argue that even if electric vehicle sales increase as recommended by the EPA, the reduction in pollution may not be as significant as anticipated. They emphasize the need for more action and further reduction in emissions. Scientists have been warning about the rising levels of carbon dioxide and methane in the atmosphere, which have resulted in extreme temperatures, wildfires, and storms, all indicating the urgency to cut carbon emissions.

To meet the goals set by the Paris Agreement, experts suggest that 67% of new vehicles sold should be electric or plug-in hybrids by 2030. While the EPA’s proposed regulation is seen as a positive step, it is insufficient to comply with the Paris accord. The EPA believes that its proposal will have a notable impact on reducing pollution, but critics argue that the timeline and targets are unrealistic.

The transportation industry is responsible for about 29% of greenhouse gas emissions, with passenger vehicles being the primary contributors. Apart from passenger vehicles, the EPA plans to address emissions from heavy trucks, power plants, and the oil and gas industry. However, the auto industry claims that the EPA’s standards are neither reasonable nor achievable within the given timeframe. They cite challenges such as the cost and difficulty of manufacturing EV batteries and the lack of sufficient charging infrastructure as major obstacles.

Studies have shown that electric vehicles, depending on the source of electricity, can lead to a 30% to 50% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions compared to combustion vehicles. However, concerns remain regarding aspects like the environmental impact of mining metals for battery production.

The EPA will take public feedback into consideration before finalizing the regulation in March 2024.