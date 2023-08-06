The US Government’s Plan to Reduce Greenhouse Gas Emissions Faces Skepticism

The US government’s recent announcement of new emissions limits for passenger vehicles has been met with skepticism. The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), in an effort to combat climate change, proposed that 67% of new vehicle sales should be electric by 2032. However, the auto industry finds this timeline unrealistic.

Critics argue that the EPA’s focus on emissions limits instead of requiring automakers to increase electric vehicle (EV) sales may not lead to as significant a reduction in pollution as the agency hopes. It is estimated that over 80% of vehicles driven in the US would still rely on gasoline or diesel fuel.

Environmental groups argue that the EPA’s plan is inadequate in reducing emissions. Rising carbon dioxide and methane levels continue to contribute to extreme weather events. To meet the goals of the Paris Agreement, which aims to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius, the proportion of new electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles sold would have to reach 67% by 2030. The EPA projects a lower rate of 60%.

The EPA defends its proposal, claiming that passenger-vehicle carbon dioxide emissions would decrease by 47% by 2055, leading to the eventual phaseout of gas-powered vehicles. However, transportation remains the largest source of pollution in the US, accounting for 29% of greenhouse gas emissions. The agency also aims to reduce emissions from heavy trucks, power plants, and the oil and gas industry.

Critics assert that the EPA underestimates the challenges of increasing EV production, such as the cost of battery manufacturing and the lack of a comprehensive charging network. On the other hand, studies indicate that electric vehicles can substantially reduce greenhouse gas emissions, depending on the source of electricity generation.

The EPA will consider feedback before finalizing the regulation in March 2024. The Alliance for Automotive Innovation, representing the auto industry, believes that the EPA’s standards are unreasonable and unachievable within the proposed timeframe. They argue that automakers should prioritize EV production instead of fuel-efficient combustion engine technology.