US Government’s Plan to Reduce Greenhouse Gas Emissions Faces Skepticism

The US government’s recently announced plan to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from passenger vehicles has received mixed reactions. While the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) believes that these strict emissions limits are necessary to address climate change, the auto industry is skeptical about the feasibility of the proposed targets.

According to the EPA’s plan, the auto industry would need to ensure that 67% of new vehicle sales are electric by 2032 in order to meet the emissions limits. However, environmental groups argue that this percentage is insufficient and doubt whether even such a high level of electric vehicle (EV) adoption would result in significant pollution reductions. Currently, about 80% of vehicles in the US still run on gasoline or diesel fuel.

In order to achieve the goals outlined in the Paris Agreement, experts suggest that the proportion of new EVs sold should reach 67% by 2030. Unfortunately, the EPA’s projection falls short of this target. The agency estimates that its proposed regulations would only reduce carbon dioxide emissions from passenger vehicles by 47% by 2055. It’s worth noting that transportation is the largest contributor to greenhouse gas emissions in the US, accounting for approximately 29% of the total.

Critics argue that while the EPA’s plan is a step towards a zero-carbon transportation system by 2050, more stringent standards are required. The auto industry raises concerns about the cost and availability of EV batteries as well as the lack of a well-developed charging infrastructure. Despite these reservations, the EPA is expected to finalize the regulations by March 2024.