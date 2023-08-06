US EPA Proposes New Emissions Limits to Combat Climate Change

The US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has recently introduced new emissions limits in an effort to address climate change. However, there is doubt surrounding the feasibility of these limits and whether they go far enough in tackling the issue. The EPA asserts that if 67% of new vehicle sales are electric by 2032, the industry will be able to meet the emissions limits. However, the automotive industry considers this target to be unrealistic.

Instead of mandating automakers to increase electric vehicle (EV) sales directly, the new rule establishes emissions limits and allows for flexibility in how these limits are met. Even if the recommended EV sales targets are achieved, it is estimated that over 80% of vehicles in the US, amounting to more than 200 million vehicles, will still rely on gasoline or diesel fuel.

Environmental groups argue that the EPA’s proposal is inadequate and more action is required to effectively combat climate change. According to the Paris Agreement, which aims to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius, the proportion of new electric and plug-in hybrid vehicle sales would need to reach 67% by 2030. The EPA’s target for that year is set at 60%.

The EPA believes that its proposal will result in a significant reduction in pollution, with estimates indicating a 47% decrease in carbon dioxide emissions from passenger vehicles by 2055. Transportation currently accounts for roughly 29% of greenhouse gas emissions, making it the largest contributor to pollution in the US.

The Alliance for Automotive Innovation, representing the auto industry, argues that the EPA’s standards are not reasonable or achievable within the given timeframe. They claim that the cost and difficulties related to EV battery production are being underestimated, as well as challenges associated with charging network infrastructure.

Studies conducted by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology demonstrate that electric vehicles can reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 30% to 50%, depending on the source of electricity used. However, concerns have been raised regarding the environmental impact of mining metals for battery production.

While the EPA’s proposal is seen as a step towards achieving a zero-carbon transportation system by 2050, there are calls for more stringent standards. The EPA is currently in the process of reviewing comments and is expected to adopt a final regulation in March 2024.