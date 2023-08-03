The Impact of Inflation Reduction Act and Bipartisan Infrastructure Law on US EV Industry

The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) and the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL) were introduced with the recognition of reducing dependence on foreign countries for raw materials in the growing US electric vehicle (EV) industry. These laws aim to incentivize automakers to establish domestic supply chains for EV raw materials and components, while also encouraging investment and job creation in red states.

One example of this effort is Westwater Resources, a company that controls the second-largest graphite deposit in the US. In response to the IRA’s trade rules and the increasing demand for domestically produced graphite, the company plans to construct a graphite processing plant in Kellyton, Alabama, which is now referred to as the Battery Belt. The establishment of this plant is expected to revitalize the economically-depressed area, which previously relied heavily on Russell Athletic as its major employer.

The IRA has faced some controversies, particularly regarding Chinese company involvement. However, the prevalence of ribbon-cutting ceremonies across the southern states indicates that Southern lawmakers are unlikely to push for dismantling the IRA in the future. The IRA has successfully generated investment and jobs in several states, making it politically appealing to both parties.

In addition to avoiding dependence on foreign countries for raw materials, these laws play a crucial role in diffusing political opposition to transport electrification. By promoting investment and job creation in red states, they address concerns and foster support for the transition to electric vehicles. The IRA and the growth of the battery industry are set to bring about positive changes, with Westwater Resources’ graphite plant offering employment opportunities and contributing to the region’s economic development.

Overall, the IRA and the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law have emphasized the importance of domestic supply chains in the US EV industry. While controversies exist, the impact of these laws in terms of investment, job creation, and political support makes it likely that they will remain in place and continue to benefit the industry.