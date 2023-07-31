Close Encounter Between US Coalition Drone and Russian Aircraft in Syria

According to Russian military sources, a United States coalition drone had a close encounter with a Russian Su-34 aircraft in Syria. The Russian Centre for the Reconciliation of Warring Parties in Syria reported that the US-led coalition violated deconfliction protocols daily, with 15 violations specifically related to uncoordinated flights of unmanned aerial vehicles.

An incident occurred on July 28, when a US coalition MQ-9 drone and a Russian Su-34 aircraft came in close proximity at an altitude of 5,000 meters near the settlement of Nafra in the province of Raqqa. The Russian side expressed concern about the aggressive operations against their unmanned aerial vehicles, considering it provocative.

Additionally, on July 27, a Russian Orlan-10 drone experienced radio-electronic interference and an attempt to spoof its navigation field close to the hamlet of El Ankawi in the province of Hama. However, due to the expertise and professionalism of Russian military experts and pilots, the drone safely returned to its home base in Russia.

Apart from these incidents, there were 12 cases of unauthorized flights of unmanned aerial vehicles by the US-led coalition within a 24-hour period, violating deconfliction protocols. Furthermore, the US coalition trespassed Syrian airspace eight times in the At-Tanf region, with flights carried out by F-16 fighters, Typhoon fighters, and MC-12W reconnaissance aircraft.

The repeated violations of deconfliction protocols by the US-led coalition and the close encounter between the US coalition drone and Russian aircraft have raised tensions in Syria. Both sides have been accusing each other of provocative actions, posing risks to the safety of their respective unmanned aerial vehicles.