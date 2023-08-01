US Auto Safety Regulators Investigate Tesla Vehicles for Steering and Power Steering Issues

U.S. auto safety regulators have launched an investigation into safety concerns regarding certain Tesla vehicles. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) is currently examining a series of complaints related to the loss of steering control or power steering in the 2023 Models 3 and Y electric vehicles, affecting approximately 280,000 vehicles.

According to the complaints, some drivers have reported an inability to steer their vehicles at all, while others have experienced a loss of power steering that requires increased effort to steer. Although there has been one report of a crash, no injuries have been reported so far.

The NHTSA has indicated that the loss of steering control may be accompanied by messages indicating a reduction or disabling of the power steering assist. As part of their investigation, the agency will focus on the frequency of the problem, manufacturing processes, and the severity of the issue.

This investigation represents the fifth one conducted by the NHTSA into Tesla vehicles over the past three years. Previous investigations have revolved around instances where Tesla vehicles have crashed into parked emergency vehicles while using the Autopilot system, suspension failures, detachment of steering wheels, and improperly connected front seat belts.

Tesla has not yet provided any comment in response to this latest investigation.