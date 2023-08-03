The Concerns Surrounding Elon Musk’s Control over Starlink

On March 17th, General Mark Milley, the Chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff, and General Valeriy Zaluzhnyi, the leader of Ukraine’s armed forces, discussed Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. They talked about air defense systems, real-time battlefield assessments, and shared information on Russian military losses. General Zaluzhnyi also brought up Starlink, Elon Musk’s satellite internet technology, which Ukraine relies on for communication during military operations.

Elon Musk’s Starlink has become a significant player in the satellite internet industry. Since 2019, SpaceX has been launching rockets almost every week, deploying over 4,500 satellites that now account for more than 50% of active satellites in orbit. These satellites provide high-speed internet coverage in remote areas and disaster-stricken regions, enabling coordination of drone attacks and intelligence gathering.

However, concerns have arisen due to Musk’s near-total control over the system. The unpredictability of Musk’s personality and his authority in deciding access to Starlink raise questions about privacy and security. In Ukraine, Musk restricted access to Starlink during the conflict and denied the Ukrainian military’s request to activate it near Crimea, a region controlled by Russia, impacting their battlefield strategy.

The influence Musk wields has made other countries cautious. Numerous nations have privately expressed their concerns to U.S. authorities over the past 18 months, but have been hesitant to address them publicly out of fear of alienating Musk. Countries like Taiwan and China have their reservations about using Starlink. Taiwan fears the vulnerability of its internet infrastructure in the event of a Chinese invasion, while China seeks assurances that Musk will not activate Starlink within its controlled and censored internet environment.

In response to these concerns, the European Union allocated €2.4 billion ($2.6 billion) last year to develop its own satellite constellation for civil internet use, partly motivated by doubts surrounding the Starlink system and Musk. The growing dependence on Musk’s technology has prompted a critical examination of his authority and the need for regulation in the satellite internet industry.

The U.S. government, while reliant on Starlink’s technology, has attempted to manage issues related to Musk’s control. The Department of Defense has confirmed its contracts with Starlink but provided limited details for security reasons. The future of Starlink and Elon Musk’s control over the satellite internet industry remains a topic of concern and discussion among military and political leaders globally.