US Air Force Partners with Qylur Intelligent Systems for AI-based Autonomous Systems

The US Air Force has entered into a contract with tech contractor Qylur Intelligent Systems to develop an AI-based system that will improve the coordination and performance of groups of autonomous vehicles. Qylur’s AI technology, known as “Social Network of Intelligent Machines (SNIM),” will provide a data layer and performance management for autonomous devices to ensure their long-term superiority.

Qylur intends to extend this technology to various commercial applications, including autonomous cars, agriculture machines, home robotics, and medical nano machines. The company’s software addresses the challenges associated with implementing on-device AI. The SNIM AI acts as a monitoring layer for equipment on the network’s edges, such as industrial robotics and drones. It enhances decision-making accuracy and quickly adapts its models to fast-paced and ever-changing environments.

The partnership with the US Air Force allows Qylur to tailor its SNIM AI technology to meet the specific needs of the Air Force. Additionally, Qylur recognizes the importance of commercializing SNIM AI as a crucial step in equipping AI-enabled devices across different fields.

One of the key features of SNIM AI is its ability to detect and mitigate “AI drift” by automatically retraining and redeploying custom models to edge devices. By doing so, the system ensures that the AI remains accurate and effective over time.

In summary, this collaboration between the US Air Force and Qylur Intelligent Systems aims to enhance the coordination and performance of autonomous vehicles and advance the capabilities of AI systems in both military and commercial applications.