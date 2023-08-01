Upstage Achieves Best AI Model Score on Open LLM Leaderboard

Upstage, an AI startup, has announced that their AI model developed using the latest massive language model LLM from Metamind, has achieved a score of 72.3 on the “Open LLM Leaderboard” by Hugging Face, the world’s largest machine learning platform. This surpasses the performance of OpenAI’s GPT-3.5 version, which scored 71.9 in the same evaluation.

Hugging Face’s Open LLM Leaderboard is considered a benchmark for evaluating the performance of open-source generative AI models. It evaluates criteria such as inference and common sense abilities, language understanding, and hallucination prevention. More than 500 open models worldwide are evaluated using these criteria.

Previously, Upstage surpassed Metamind’s LLM (70B model) by achieving an average score of 67 with another AI model they released through Hugging Face, becoming the top-ranked Korean LLM. With their latest model based on the updated LLM and more data, Upstage has solidified its position as the global leader, surpassing the “Stable Belluga2” model (71.4 points) from American StabilityAI.

Upstage developed this model in just two months by mobilizing talents experienced in competitions like the “Kaggle” data science competition and academic conference paper awards. They have also created the first-ever Korean Natural Language Understanding (NLU) evaluation dataset called “KLUE” and achieved first place in four categories at the ICDAR OCR World Championships. Upstage also operates the AI chatbot service “AskUp,” which has gained 1.3 million users.

The company plans to enter the “Private AI” market by commercializing their AI models, specializing in using only internal company data to address security concerns and prevent information leaks and inaccurate information. CEO Kim Sung-hoon expressed confidence in Upstage’s technological capabilities and their commitment to dominating the domestic and international private AI market.