Upsstage AI Model Tops Open Language Model Leaderboard

South Korean company Upsstage has announced that their AI model has surpassed OpenAI’s ChatGPT model, securing the top spot on Hugging Face’s Open Language Model (LLM) Leaderboard. With a score of 72.3, Upsstage’s model has outperformed its competitors.

This is not the first time Upsstage has achieved this feat. Their previous model, which had 30 billion parameters, scored an average of 67, surpassing Meta’s “LAMA2” 70 billion model. This made Upsstage the first domestic leader in the LLM category.

To further solidify its position, Upsstage has fine-tuned a model based on the latest LAMA2 with a staggering 2,700 billion parameters, using a larger dataset. As a result, their 70 billion model has recorded a score of 72.3 on the leaderboard evaluation. This surpasses the “Stable Belluga2” model by U.S. company StabilityAI (71.4 points), reclaiming Upsstage’s position at the top.

Notably, Upsstage’s latest model has surpassed the benchmark score of ChatGPT’s GPT-3.5 evaluation (71.9 points). This is a significant achievement as it is the first time that Upsstage has exceeded the score of GPT-3.5, which is considered a benchmark for AI models in the Hugging Face Leaderboard.

Upsstage aims to lead the way in commercializing AI models and penetrate the private AI market. The focus of private AI is on training models using internal company data to prevent information leakage and the dissemination of false information.

Kim Sung-hoon, the CEO of Upsstage, is confident in their AI model’s performance, emphasizing its world-class technological capability. The company plans to strengthen its dominance in the private AI market, leveraging its impressive technical prowess.

Overall, Upsstage’s AI model topping the Open Language Model Leaderboard signals their exceptional achievements and positions them as a key player in the AI industry.