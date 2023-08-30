Rainbow Six Siege Server Connection Issues: Updates and Maintenance

Many Rainbow Six Siege players have been reporting server connection errors following the Y4S3.2 update patch. Users on Twitter have expressed frustration over not being able to connect to multiplayer matches and experiencing frequent disconnections with error messages. Ubisoft Support has acknowledged the issue and assured players that they are working on resolving the connectivity problems. However, no estimated time for the fix has been provided.

In addition to the server connection issues, scheduled maintenance has been announced for various updates and patches. The maintenance periods range from 20 minutes to an hour and may cause temporary disruptions in gameplay.

Players can stay updated on any developments by visiting the Rainbow Six Siege support page. The page will provide relevant information and updates on the ongoing server issues, scheduled maintenance, and patch deployments.

It is important for players to regularly check for updates and stay patient while Ubisoft works on resolving the server connection errors. As with any online game, occasional maintenance is necessary to ensure smooth gameplay and address any issues or bugs that may arise.

Overall, Ubisoft is actively addressing the Rainbow Six Siege server issues and striving to provide a satisfactory gaming experience for all players.