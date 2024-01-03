New Geostationary Satellite Launch Delayed Due to Weather

SpaceX and Ovzon have announced that the launch of the Ovzon 3 geostationary communications satellite has been postponed due to continuous unfavorable weather conditions. The satellite, which was initially scheduled to launch in December 2023, is now targeted for early January 2024.

Per Norén, the CEO of Ovzon, stated that despite the delay, the spacecraft remains healthy, and the company continues to work closely with SpaceX to prepare for the launch. The shift in the launch schedule does not affect Ovzon’s rollout of their next-generation SATCOM-as-a-Service offerings.

The Ovzon 3 satellite will be the first privately-funded and developed geostationary satellite from Sweden. It has been specifically designed to provide the highest degree of mobility, performance, and resiliency, making it ideal for mission-critical assignments.

The launch of spacecraft is always dependent on favorable weather conditions and other circumstances. While the launch window has been narrowed, unforeseen events can still lead to further delays in the launch date.

Ovzon and SpaceX are taking all necessary preparations and testing to ensure the successful launch of Ovzon 3. Updates on the launch schedule and any changes will be communicated in due course.

