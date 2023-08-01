The Full Sturgeon Moon: A Spectacular Celestial Event

The Sturgeon moon, the second out of four consecutive “supermoons,” will grace the night sky on Tuesday. A supermoon occurs when the moon is at perigee, its closest point to Earth. This particular supermoon will be approximately 222,000 miles from Earth, 20,000 miles closer than the average distance.

Supermoons, like the Sturgeon moon, appear larger and brighter than regular full moons. The size of a supermoon is about 8% bigger, and its brightness is approximately 16% more intense. Such a phenomenon provides an excellent opportunity to witness and appreciate the moon’s captivating beauty.

Interestingly, August has another supermoon in store for us. The second full moon of the month, often known as a “blue moon,” will take place on August 30th. To add to its magnificence, this blue moon will also be a “super-blue moon.”

These celestial events offer a unique chance to marvel at the wonders of the night sky. So, make sure to seize this opportunity and indulge in the splendor of these extraordinary lunar exhibitions.