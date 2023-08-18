iQOO Z8: Upcoming Smartphone Series to Debut in September

iQOO is preparing to launch its new smartphone series, the iQOO Z8 and iQOO Z8x, specifically designed for the Chinese market. According to recent reports, these devices are expected to make their debut in September. Exciting news reveals that the iQOO Z8 has successfully obtained certification from the 3C certification platform in China. Moreover, it has been included in the Google Play Supported Devices list.

The iQOO Z8, identified as model number V2314A, was initially spotted on Geekbench. Now, this device has also made its appearance in the databases of the 3C certification platform and the Google Play Supported Devices list. Notably, the 3C certification indicates that the smartphone is likely to come with 120W fast charging support.

According to reliable sources, the iQOO Z8 is expected to feature a 6.64-inch LCD panel with FHD+ resolution and an impressive 144Hz refresh rate. It will likely operate on the OriginOS 3.0-based Android 13 and may incorporate a side-facing fingerprint sensor for enhanced security.

Under the hood, the iQOO Z8 could be powered by the Dimensity 8200 chipset and offer LPDDR5 RAM with UFS 3.1 storage. The device is anticipated to be available in various configurations, with the top variant possibly offering 12 GB of RAM and 512 GB of internal storage.

The smartphone is rumored to house a 5,000mAh battery that supports 120W fast charging technology. In terms of photography, it may showcase a 64-megapixel primary camera with optical image stabilization (OIS) functionality on its rear. Meanwhile, the front-facing camera is expected to have a 16-megapixel resolution. Detailed information about the auxiliary cameras has not yet been revealed. Additionally, the iQOO Z8 is expected to be offered in three color options: black, blue, and green.

With its promising specifications and features, the iQOO Z8 series is generating substantial anticipation among smartphone enthusiasts in the Chinese market.