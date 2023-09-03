New Fitbit Band Spotted on Certification Website: What to Expect?

Google has earned a reputation for providing quality Fitbit wearables with elegant designs and impressive fitness tracking features. Fitbit bands have even surpassed Apple watches in terms of affordability, battery life, and health and fitness tracking capabilities. The brand has consistently introduced bands with significant improvements over previous models.

Recently, a new Fitbit band with the model number G3MP5 was spotted on the IMDA certification website by The Tech Outlook. According to the website, this upcoming band will support Bluetooth connectivity. Previous findings on an FCC listing indicated that the band would not support NFC, only Bluetooth.

While there is no official confirmation yet, it is speculated that this upcoming wearable might be Fitbit’s Luxe 2 or Ace 2. However, details about the specifications and moniker name of the device remain a mystery.

With the appearance of the band on certification websites, it is expected that more details about the Fitbit band will be revealed in the coming days. It is also possible that the brand will make an official announcement about the launch of this wearable soon.

Stay tuned for more updates on this upcoming Fitbit band. As always, Google continues to impress consumers with its commitment to providing innovative and feature-rich wearables.

Source: The Tech Outlook, FCC certification website