Madden 23 Players Reporting Issues with Missing Points

EA Sports has been developing the Madden series of video games, known for its portrayal of American football. Each year, a new edition of the game is released with added features, improved gameplay, and updated team rosters. Madden 23, the latest installment in the series, claims to offer a more realistic and engaging experience for gamers worldwide. However, players have encountered several bugs and issues with the game.

One particular problem that Madden 23 players are facing is the disappearance of in-game points or the failure to receive them after making a purchase. Numerous players have taken to Twitter to express their frustration, explaining that they have bought points but have not received them in their accounts. These points were purchased with real currency, adding to the players’ dissatisfaction.

Despite waiting for hours, reinstalling the game, and performing hard resets, the missing points issue persists for these players. It appears that this problem has only just started affecting users, and it may not have caught the developers’ attention yet. Players are eagerly awaiting acknowledgment and a prompt fix for this bug. Unfortunately, there is currently no workaround available to temporarily resolve this issue.

Update 1 (August 15, 2023):

12:37 pm (IST): Madden 24 players have also reported a similar issue with point purchases. EA is actively working on a fix for this problem.

