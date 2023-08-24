EA Servers Experience Outages, Impacting FIFA Games

EA servers are currently experiencing outages, causing disruptions for players of FIFA games. Users have taken to social media platforms to express their frustration and seek assistance. The outage occurred following a scheduled maintenance by FIFA Direct Communication but was not directly related to the previous PlayStation Network (PSN) outage that affected players’ connections to EA servers on PS4/PS5.

Reports from various sources confirm the ongoing issues with EA and FIFA servers. Gamers are unable to access FIFA and are experiencing connection errors when trying to access game modes such as Division Rivals and FUT Champions. While the exact cause of the outages is not provided, regular maintenance and technical issues are possible contributing factors. EA support has been actively addressing the problems and working towards restoring normal service.

To resolve the issues, EA has conducted regular maintenance on the servers, which has temporarily disabled online services for FIFA games. Players are advised to stay updated with the latest information provided by FIFA Direct Communication and EA support. Scheduled maintenance periods are announced in advance to inform players about potential disruptions.

While the outages have caused inconvenience for users, the FIFA servers have been restored in the past after such incidents. The EA and FIFA teams are committed to minimizing disruptions and providing a smooth gaming experience for their users.

Sources: FIFA Direct Communication, EA Support