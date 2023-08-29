“The Touhou Empires”: A New Real-Time Strategy Game Set in the Touhou Universe

Neetpia, in collaboration with publisher Phoenixx, has announced the upcoming release of “The Touhou Empires,” a real-time strategy game set in the popular Touhou universe. Known for its dedicated fanbase, the Touhou universe has garnered a strong following over the years. The game is scheduled to be released on Steam for PC in Q1 of 2024, but players can get a taste of the action with a playable demo available during the Steam Strategy Fest from August 28th to September 4th, 2023.

The game allows players to summon over 30 iconic characters from the Touhou universe, such as Reimu Hakurei and Marisa Kirisame. Each character has their own special abilities and spell cards, adding a layer of strategic depth to the 20-stage story campaigns and online multiplayer battles, which can support up to 3v3 skirmishes.

Players can choose from various Touhou factions, each with its own unique gameplay styles and strategies, offering a range of options for different playstyles. For those who prefer an aggressive approach, the Scarlet Devil Mansion faction enables an early-game tactic, while the Hakurei Shrine faction offers advanced defensive structures for a more defensive strategy.

Micro and macro-management are crucial in “The Touhou Empires.” Players must carefully consider the strengths and weaknesses of each unit in their diverse army. From swift cavalry and long-ranged archers to spell-casting grimoires with area-of-effect attacks, every unit has its role in the battlefield.

During the Steam Strategy Fest, players can also enjoy a limited-time discount of 70% on “Gensokyo Defenders,” a co-op tower defense game that features a dozen Touhou characters.

To cater to a global audience, “The Touhou Empires” will offer multilingual support in English, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, Japanese, and Korean.

Neetpia, the developer of the game, expressed their excitement for the release of the demo during the upcoming Strategy Fest. They are honored to bring the beloved Touhou universe to a new gameplay style and are dedicated to delivering a compelling and immersive experience for players.

Sources:

– [Source Title]

– [Source Title]