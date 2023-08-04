AU Mic b Reveals Peculiar Behavior in Planetary Evolution

A recent study has uncovered intriguing behavior in AU Mic b, a gas planet the size of Neptune. This discovery not only sheds light on early planetary evolution but also provides valuable insights for the search for habitable Earth-like planets.

During its orbit around its star, AU Mic b experiences sporadic and dramatic shedding of its hydrogen-rich atmosphere. This phenomenon, known as atmospheric escape, is common among planets as they orbit their suns. However, what makes AU Mic b unique is that this shedding process stops and starts between orbits, a behavior that has never been observed before.

Led by Dartmouth PhD candidate Keighley Rockcliffe and Assistant Professor of Physics and Astronomy Elisabeth Newton, the study suggests that AU Mic b’s behavior could offer valuable insights into the early stages of planetary evolution. Unlike typical planetary tails, AU Mic b’s emitted hydrogen cloud appears as a puff in front of the planet instead of trailing behind it.

AU Mic b is an extraordinary planet, with a diameter four times that of Earth. It revolves around a star called AU Microscopii, located 32 light-years away from Earth. Completing a full orbit in less than nine Earth days, AU Mic b is situated only 6 million miles away from its sun. In contrast, the age of AU Microscopii is 23 million years, making it a relatively young star. Our own sun, for comparison, is 4.6 billion years old.

This research presents a valuable opportunity to study the early stages of planetary evolution. Most studies focus on older planets that have undergone significant evolutionary processes. AU Mic b, along with its star, enables scientists to examine the broader process of planetary evolution, providing insights into the development of planets beyond our solar system.

AU Mic b is classified as a “hot Neptune,” a planet similar in size to Neptune that orbits closely to its parent star. The study of hot Neptunes is believed to contribute to the understanding of other gas planets in the galaxy. The rarity of observing atmospheric escape in such planets makes these observations particularly significant.