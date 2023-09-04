Rare Unreleased Xbox Game Discovered on Original Devkit Hard Drive

Retro gaming enthusiast and preservationist, Modern Vintage Gamer, recently stumbled upon a rare find – an original Xbox development kit hard drive that contained an unreleased game. The hard drive held a prototype version of ‘The Fast and the Furious’, a game that was intended for release on the PlayStation 2 (PS2) and PlayStation Portable (PSP), but never made it to the Xbox.

The game was being developed by Eutechnyx, but it seems that the project was ultimately abandoned for the Xbox platform. The reason for this decision could be attributed to the launch of the Xbox 360 in 2005, as the PS2 version of the game didn’t release in North America until September 2006. The timing, between the release of the Xbox 360 and the upcoming launch of the PlayStation 3, may have influenced the team’s choice.

In addition to ‘The Fast and the Furious’ prototype, the hard drive also contained a pre-release version of ‘Ford vs. Chevy’, another racing game by Eutechnyx that did make it onto the Xbox. The build of ‘Ford vs. Chevy’ found on the hard drive was dated just before launch, suggesting it was a close-to-final version.

The discovery of this rare find has sparked excitement among retro gaming enthusiasts. Modern Vintage Gamer is now seeking more information from anyone who may have worked on these projects, particularly individuals who were part of the Eutechnyx development team. It’s a fascinating glimpse into the past and a chance to uncover more about these unreleased games.

