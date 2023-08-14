Intel Processor in LGA1851 Packaging Surfaces, Potentially for Meteor Lake-S or Arrow Lake-S

A recent image shared by a respected hardware leaker possibly reveals an Intel processor packaged in LGA1851. This new chip could belong to Intel’s upcoming Meteor Lake-S or Arrow Lake-S lineup. The key difference between these processors and the current Raptor Lake-S is a slightly modified integrated heat spreader (IHS).

The image, although shared without any accompanying explanations, may depict a prototype of an unreleased Alder Lake processor. Intel’s sockets, known as LGA1700 and LGA1851, share a similar 0.8 mm pitch. However, LGA1851 has more active pins, which enables motherboard and cooling system manufacturers to maintain their existing designs.

Reports suggest that LGA1851 will feature an increased IHS height ranging from 6.83-7.49 mm, compared to the current 6.73-7.4 mm. Additionally, to prevent compatibility issues, upcoming LGA1851 processors will have a different cutout configuration that will prevent their installation into LGA1700 sockets.

One particularly notable feature on this processor, labeled ‘Intel Confidential NA QDF4,’ is its slightly larger heatspreader. While the exact purpose of this modification is uncertain, one possibility is that it helps prevent the bending issues associated with Intel’s LGA1700 processors.

If this CPU turns out to be part of Intel’s Meteor Lake-S lineup, it will not reach the market as the platform has reportedly been canceled. However, the image does provide an early glimpse of what to expect from Intel’s LGA1851 CPUs, slated for release in 2024 as part of the Arrow Lake product family.